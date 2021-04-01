ARAW Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 162.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, ARAW has traded 1,752.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026058 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

