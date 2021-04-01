Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 830 ($10.84) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:ARBB traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 858.50 ($11.22). 5,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 929.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 798.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.97 million and a P/E ratio of -96.46.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

In related news, insider Henry Angest bought 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £22,127 ($28,909.07). Also, insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £7,850 ($10,256.08).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.