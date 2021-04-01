Arcblock Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00050864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,004.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00644205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

