ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €26.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €26.50 ($31.18) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

