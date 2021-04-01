Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.39

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 56250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.
Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 340,332 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.
