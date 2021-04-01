Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.39

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 56250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 340,332 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.