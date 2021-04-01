Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Hits Market Cap of $9.37 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $383,569.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00049837 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,759,536 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

