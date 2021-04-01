Archer DAO Governance Token Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $519,294.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048941 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,766,567 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

