Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

FUV stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $452.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

