Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

FUV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 18,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

