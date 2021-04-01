Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($4.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Insiders sold a total of 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,149 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

