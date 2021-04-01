Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

