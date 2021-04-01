Argo Group International (ARGO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Argo Group International (NYSE: ARGO):

3/22/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/16/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $10.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/8/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

2/25/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,527,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

