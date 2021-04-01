Arion (ARION) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $113,673.68 and $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,739,143 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

