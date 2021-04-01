Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $94,754.07 and $83.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,457.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.47 or 0.03374655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.40 or 0.00348820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.05 or 0.00946993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00433022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.03 or 0.00391937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00284088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024221 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

