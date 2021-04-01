Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 13,984 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for about 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.85% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $48,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,221,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213,296 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

