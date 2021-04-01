Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 74,909 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.60% of TreeHouse Foods worth $37,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,809,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 225,661 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares during the period.

THS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.74. 2,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

