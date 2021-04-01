Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 845,806 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.47% of Coherus BioSciences worth $30,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 13,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,111. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

