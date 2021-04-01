Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497,859 shares during the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion accounts for 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.60% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $57,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

AIMC traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $838,127 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

