Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. Rogers makes up 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.93% of Rogers worth $56,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.39. 449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,190. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 614.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

