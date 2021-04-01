Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,258 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.85% of FTI Consulting worth $34,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.44. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,135. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

