Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $25.12 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.09% of AZZ worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AZZ by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AZZ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.86. 1,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.