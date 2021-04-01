Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $29.92 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.57% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $29,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 70,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 173.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

