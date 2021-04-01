Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $31.16 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,067 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $31,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 2,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

