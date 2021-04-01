Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $34.02 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,840 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.60% of TCF Financial worth $34,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.82. 19,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,462. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.