Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $35.78 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,803 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.72% of STAG Industrial worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 80,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $34.05. 12,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.