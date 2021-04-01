Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $39.31 Million Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 356,723 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 4.44% of Kraton worth $39,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kraton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

