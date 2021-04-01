Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $53.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,704 shares during the quarter. The Providence Service makes up about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.74% of The Providence Service worth $53,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Providence Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in The Providence Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 401,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 1,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 274,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 260,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,548,000 after acquiring an additional 90,764 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

PRSC traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.12. 145,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,367. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,468.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.66.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

