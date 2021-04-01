Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $58.55 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Euronet Worldwide worth $58,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.21. 3,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.95 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

