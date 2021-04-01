Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $62.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,591 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.10% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $62,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. 7,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

