Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $67.35 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,217 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up 1.6% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.64% of Carter’s worth $67,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 71.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter’s stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.84. 14,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,374. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

