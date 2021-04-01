Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $68.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the period. Chemed comprises approximately 1.6% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.80% of Chemed worth $68,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Chemed by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $6.94 on Thursday, reaching $466.76. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,458. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $394.47 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.