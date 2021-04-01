Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $71.79 Million Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,307 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.80% of QTS Realty Trust worth $71,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.49. 7,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,521. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

