Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $77.96 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,233 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for about 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $77,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS traded up $6.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.60. 4,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,927. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.