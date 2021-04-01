Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,502 shares during the quarter. Itron comprises about 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Itron worth $88,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.71. 6,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

