Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,716 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.45% of ACI Worldwide worth $64,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

