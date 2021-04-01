Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,356 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 4.75% of Solar Capital worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $760.68 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

