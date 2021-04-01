Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 311,839 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BankUnited worth $34,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,272. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

