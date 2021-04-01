Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 346,827 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 346,827 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.73% of KBR worth $32,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. 51,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -153.56 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

