Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 5,024 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. ALLETE makes up about 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.84% of ALLETE worth $59,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

ALE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.47. 2,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,232. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

