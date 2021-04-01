Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 7,084 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.62% of HealthEquity worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.58. 8,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,105. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,378.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $561,073.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

