Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the quarter. Quidel accounts for about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Quidel worth $53,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $31,117,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Quidel by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after buying an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

QDEL stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,430. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.29. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

