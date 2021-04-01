Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,933 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.32% of Sonos worth $36,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,875,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SONO stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 32,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

