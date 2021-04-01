Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 21,945 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.58% of Aspen Technology worth $51,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 73,237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

