Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 23,328 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,328 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 3.22% of Huron Consulting Group worth $43,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

HURN traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

