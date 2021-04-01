Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 23,607 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Catalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Catalent by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,236,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.28. 9,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,655. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.