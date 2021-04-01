Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 47,749 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,749 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Mercury Systems worth $35,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $956,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MRCY traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. 11,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,014. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

