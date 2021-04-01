Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 62,178 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,178 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.89% of AerCap worth $53,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

AER stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 22,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,530. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.