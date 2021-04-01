Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank comprises 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 5.55% of National Bank worth $55,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

