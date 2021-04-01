Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,808 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies (de) comprises 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 3.10% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $73,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

EPAY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,790. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -251.37, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock worth $755,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

