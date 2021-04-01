Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $43,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,680,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.